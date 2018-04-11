Richard F. Duncan Sr., 71, of Collinsville, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue at the church from 11 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, April 16, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.