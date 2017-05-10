Richard F. "Rick" Eccles Jr.

Richard F. “Rick” Eccles Jr., 73, died Sunday, May 7, 2017.  

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.