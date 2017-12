Richard George Schubert Sr., 82, of Granite City, died at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery (St. Michael) in Staunton.