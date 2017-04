Richard H. Brase Sr., 75, of Bethalto, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville with military rites by American Legions Post No. 199 and VFW Post No. 1299, both of Edwardsville.