Richard H. Briggs, 79, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-8: p.m. Sunday, October 7, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 8, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.