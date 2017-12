Richard H. Martin, 46, of Granite City, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City at a later date.