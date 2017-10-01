Richard H. Thornton, 87, of Wood River, died at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at V.I.P. Manor in Wood River.
There are no services at this time.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
