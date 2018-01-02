Richard I. “Ricky” Barnes Jr., 24, of Baytown, Texas, and formerly of Collinsville, died at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Caseyville.
A private family service will be held.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
Richard I. “Ricky” Barnes Jr., 24, of Baytown, Texas, and formerly of Collinsville, died at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Caseyville.
A private family service will be held.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014