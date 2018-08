Richard J. “Dick” Folsom

Richard J. “Dick” Folsom, 85, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Memorial visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, August 23, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Visitation will continue from 9:45 a.m. until a memorial Mass is celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 24, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto.