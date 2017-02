Richard J. “Dick” Farrell, 90, of Edwardsville, died at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery.