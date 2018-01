Richard J. Johnson, 88, died at 8:09 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.