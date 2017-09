Richard L. Carr, 70, of Alton, died at 7:06 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.