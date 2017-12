Richard Lawrence Spillers, 92, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Mount Joy Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.