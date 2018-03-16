Richard Louis Hunt, 85, died at 3:16 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Richard Louis Hunt, 85, died at 3:16 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014