Richard Paul Perkins, 58, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at home.
The family will hold graveside services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
Richard Paul Perkins, 58, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at home.
The family will hold graveside services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014