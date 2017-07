Richard Reid “Dick” Hunter, 91, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Springfield, Ohio; and Indianapolis, passed away at 4:42 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at his home at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. at the Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, Ill.