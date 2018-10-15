Richard W. Embry, II, October 28, 1973 to May 20, 2018.

Richard was the son of Andrea Emde of Jupiter, FL (formerly of Bethalto) and the late Richard Embry of Alton. He is survived by his mother; sisters, Holly Embry Mee of West Palm Beach, FL and Peggy Embry DiPirro of Lantana, FL (both formerly of Bethalto); and his maternal grandmother, Zella Emde.

A memorial service will be held for Richard on October 19, 2018. Visitation will be from 6 pm until time of memorial service at 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lyons Club, Wood River Chapter and/or Tequesta Baptist Church in Tequesta, FL.