Ricky Allen Glisson Jr., 42, of Alton, died unexpectedly at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at home.

Visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.