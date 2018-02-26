Ricky Wayne Vernoy Sr., 52, of Granite City, died peacefully in his sleep at 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
