Rita A. Warnecke, 92, of Highland, died Friday, September 21, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Private graveside service will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.