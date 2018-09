Rita Joan Sutphin

Rita Joan Sutphin, 84, of Granite City, passed away at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Dr. Doug Nicely officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 20, at the Virden Cemetery in Virden, Ill.