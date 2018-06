Rita L. Knight, 95, of Kampsville, widow of Cecil J. Knight, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Private funeral service and burial will take place at Indian Creek Church of Christ at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16. Lunch will follow at St. Anselm’s Church hall in Kampsville.