Robert “Bob” Allen Patrick, 79, of Pontoon Beach, died at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Olathe, Kan.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, Ill.