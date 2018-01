Robert “Bob” R. Halford, 89, died at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at his son’s residence with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.