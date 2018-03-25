Robert “Bobby” Gray, 65 of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Bobby was born on Jan. 14, 1953 in Bend, Ore. Bobby was a dedicated employee and foreman for the Public Works Department for the city of Granite City. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy on the destroyer USS Agerholm and was a member of the Granite City VFW Post 1300 and the Granite City Moose Lodge. Bobby will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and all the special times he shared with his family and friends.

Bobby is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Debbie K. (Zedolek) Gray, whom he married on May 18, 1991; his son, Eric A. Gray (Lisa Pellazari) of Granite City; grandchildren, Rachel (Brad) Bigham, Lynzi Warren, McKenzi Stamboldjiev, and Peyton Stamboldjiev; great-grandson, Hendrix Bigham; special niece, Amber Skaggs; special cousin, Sherie Skaggs and many other close family members and friends.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mom, Eileen M. (Rice) Gray.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Bobby’s life, services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the funeral home with Pastor Jarad Corzine officiating. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Foundation.