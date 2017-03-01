Robert Anthony “Bobby” Galvan Jr., 30, of Collinsville, passed away at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Pontoon Beach.

He was born Sept. 14, 1986, in Granite City, a son of Robert and Sherry (Moss) Galvan. Bobby was devoted to caring for others as a registered nurse and was employed at Liberty Village in Maryville. He had attended St. Boniface Grade School and was a graduate of Metro East Lutheran High School. He later received a bachelor of science in psychology and his RNBSN from SIUE. Bobby was extremely talented with music and could play many instruments throughout his life. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Nikki (Barr) and Eric Reeves of Chesterfield, Mo.; a niece, Madeline Reeves; a nephew, Spencer Reeves; and other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ignacio, Josefa and Lilly Galvan and Clara and John Moss.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be noon until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.