Robert “Bob” Arthur Buchanan, 77, of Rosewood Heights, died at 1:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Christian Hospital with his wife by his side, following a long, courageous battle with COPD.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.