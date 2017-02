Robert “Bob” Raymond Foraker, 86, of Flippin, Ark., formerly of South Roxana, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb 27. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.