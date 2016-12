Robert “Bob” Boettcher, 77, of Edwardsville, died at 11:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Following services, cremation rites will be accorded.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.