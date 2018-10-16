Robert "Bobby" Elfgen

Robert A. "Bobby" Elfgen, 51, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his residence.

Born in Alton on July 18, 1967, he was the son of Linda S. (Knoblauch) Elfgen of Wood River and Raymond Dalls Elfgen of Grafton.

A U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany, Bobby received his Master's Degree in Finance from SIU-E and had been an accountant for the State of Illinois for 5 years. He was a member of the Wood River Eagles, an avid Cardinal baseball fan, enjoyed shooting pool and traveling to National Parks and Florida.

Surviving in addition to his parents are,half-brothers, Joe Ramano of Brighton, Jim Ramano of Ft. Meyrs, L; sisters, Carmen Elfgen and Brenda Elfgen both of Wood River; half-sister, Kasey Robinson of Shipman; niece, Hope Carter of Wood River;several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Richard Knoblauch, Anne and Orville Hoelscher; and a niece, Jessica Ramano.

Private services were conducted at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with Father Donald Wolford officiating.

Memorials may be made in his honor to St. Jude Childrern's Research Hospital.