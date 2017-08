Robert “Brad” Bradley Betts, 49, of Granite City, died very unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at a later date at St. John Cemetery in Jonesboro, Ill.