Robert D. “Bob” Haller, 62, of Pocahontas, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Old Ripley Township in Pocahontas.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, Dec. 16, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.
