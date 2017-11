Robert D. (Bob) Kissack, 89, of Wood River, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.