Robert D. Stuart, 78, of Edwardsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27,at First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Ridgeview Road in Edwardsville. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.