Robert Donald “Bob” Schmidt, 81, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at the John Cochran VA Medical Hospital.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
