Robert E. “Bob” Bergesch, 80, of Alton, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Upper Alton Cemetery.