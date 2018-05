Robert E. “Bob” Hewitt, 92, of Alton, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, where services will also be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 1. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, where military honors will be accorded by V.F.W. No. 1308 Ritual Team.