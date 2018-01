Robert E. “Sam” Funkhouser, 86, of Highland, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.