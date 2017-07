Robert J. “Rob” Robinson, 71, of Edwardsville and Raleigh, N.C., died at 9:17 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.