Robert J. “Dink” Tuttle, 73, of Wood River, died at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.