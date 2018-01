Robert J. Kiselka, 84, of Granite City, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.