Robert J. Marten

Robert J. Marten, 57, of Fairview Heights, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Monday, October 29, 2018, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, Ill.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 2, 2018, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Ill.