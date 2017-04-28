Robert Kyle Lee, 66, of Granite City, died at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Services will be private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
