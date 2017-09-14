Robert L. Fry Sr., 70 of Granite City, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be noon until services at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
Robert L. Fry Sr., 70 of Granite City, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be noon until services at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014