Robert Leroy McCulley, 88, of Godfrey, died at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Inurnment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with military rites performed by the Alton VFW Post 1308.