Robert M. Lucas Sr., 86, of Jersey County, died at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be noon until memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Elsah Cemetery with full military honors.