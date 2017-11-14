Robert M. Tubbs, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 11:05 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

He was born May 31, 1945, in Wyatt, Mo., a son of the late Raymond and Annie “Ann” (Munday) Tubbs. He married Donna L. (Bulcroft) Tubbs on Nov. 16, 1990, and she passed away on March 28, 2017. He had worked as a laborer with many years of service in the demolition field. Robert proudly served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed auto mechanics, fishing and home remodeling projects.

He is survived by three brothers, Parker Tubbs of Indiana, Roger (Rosemary) Tubbs of O’Fallon, Mo., and Daniel (JoAnn) Tubbs of Granite City; a sister, Mary Lou Eddleman of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Haygood and Ella Mae Williams.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial with full military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home