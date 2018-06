Robert S. May III, 55, of Hartford, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, June 17, 2018, from complications of diabetes at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at R.J.’s Place, 418 N. Delmar Ave. in Hartford, followed by food and an evening of family and friends.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.