Robert William Rice, 87, died at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Helia Healthcare in Benton, Ill.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 2, at Upper Alton Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to come directly to the cemetery before the service.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.