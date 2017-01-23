Roberta “Snooks” Coy, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at her home.

She was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Dreyfus and Danie (McIntosh) Wilson. She married Harold Leon Coy on Sept. 15, 1943, in St. Charles, Mo., and he passed away on Nov. 18, 2014.

She was a retired beautician with over 75 years of service to the community and had owned and operated Snooks Beauty Nook in Granite City for 50 years. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Gracepoint Pentecostal Church in Granite City and served many years as a Sunday school teacher. She loved people, enjoyed her days of shopping and thoroughly enjoyed the Christmas season. The family wishes to acknowledge the love and care given to their mother and grandmother over the last years and will forever be remembered. She will be remembered for her love and special times shared with her family and many friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon King of Collinsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Mary “Mimi” Coy of Granite City; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jesse and Kelly Coy, Gary and Paula King, Beth and Keith Parris and Kathy and Rick Schellhardt; seven great-grandchildren, Alexandra King, Ryan King, Lauren Johnson, Westin Parris, Logan Schellhardt, Savannah Schellhardt, Landon Schellhardt and Cora Coy; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Katie Wilson of Granite City, David Wilson of Granite City and Jerry and Carol Wilson of Granite City; sister-in-law, Nancy Wilson of Granite City; loving caregivers, Glenda Strange and Tina Wilson; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Leon “Clint” Coy; a son-in-law, Gary King; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mickey and Clarence Hurtz, Shirley Martin and Pearl and Adolph Keck; two brothers and sister-in-law, Leonard and Faye Wilson and Herman Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Wilson.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Gracepoint Pentecostal Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue at the church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, with the Rev. Keith Parris, the Rev. Richard Schellhardt and Gary King officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to Gracepoint Church and may be accepted at the funeral home.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.